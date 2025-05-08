OR Driver Who Slammed Motorcycle Rider Off Highway Captured [VIDEO]

A road-rage incident that led to a minivan running a motorcycle of an Oregon highway ends with the driver being arrested.

Road Rage incident leads to altercation

According to Beaverton, Oregon Police, on May 5th. on Highway 26, a minivan driver had some sort of altercation with a motorcycle rider. In a video released by Beaverton PD via an in camera view from another vehicle (semi-truck). The motorcycle rider is seen gesturing with his hand and likely yelling.

rider alongside minivan (YouTube video still image-Beaverton PD and Inside Edition)

Then the minivan abruptly swerves to the right, pushing the biker off the road where he crashes hard. Beaverton Police said the rider was treated and released at an area hospital and is now home with family. However, he did sustain some serious injuries.

Beaverton Police, thanks to some tips, were able to locate and arrest Samir Helio Pazzoto-Filho, a Washington County, OR resident.

Police said evidence indicates he was likely driving recklessly for several days prior to this incident. Filho is now in the county jail, facing a number of serious charges.

This video courtesy of Beaverton PD and Inside Edition.

