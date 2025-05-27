OR Dept. of Corrections Worker Imprisoned for Sexual Misconduct

A former Oregon State Department of Corrections Officer will spend 2 and a half years in prison for his guilty plea to sexual misconduct.

The Officer pleaded guilty

Levi David Gray had pleaded guilty May 9th to 2 Counts of Sexual Misconduct, Friday, May 23rd he was sentenced. Gray was accused of committing sexual acts against a 19-year-old female victim on May 23rd 2023.

She had been moved to the Special Housing Unit at the Coffey Creek Correctional facility in Wilsonville, OR, and it is a women-only prison.

The Special Housing Unit is the only one in the prison without surveillance cameras. A nearby inmate heard the incident taking place, and urged the victim to notify guards. Gray was the supervisor of that unit.

Get our free mobile app

During the trial, it was learned that prosecutors said Gray's DNA was found on the victim. He was terminated and all Oregon Correctional and law enforcement credentials were revoked.

In addition to his prison time, he will also face an extended period of probation.