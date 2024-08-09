OR Dept. of Ag Offering Trade Mission Opportunity to Dubai

Next February, a major trade show is happening in Dubai, in the Middle East and the Oregon Department of Agriculture is encouraging ag producers and businesses to consider going.

Deadline for entry for this opportunity is August 19th

The Gulfood Trade Show is a significant event showcasing opportunities for ag producers and businesses to establish networking with Middle Eastern clients.

According to the ODA:

"The Gulfood Trade Show brings together more than 5,500 unique global food and beverage companies together all in one location, and offers dedicated business matchmaking. Representing more than 150,000 new products, the Gulfood Trade Show is the largest food and beverage trade show in the world, and is perfect for new or established companies looking to begin exporting or continuing exporting. Regardless of size and experience, the Gulfood Trade Show is the perfect place to meet buyers, other companies, and discover new products and relationships!"

Booths and opportunities will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, ODA urges interested parties to register now. The deadline is August 19th. For more information about the Gulfood Trade Show, click here.