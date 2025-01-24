Oregon Department of Ag Officials say the cat tested positive for the avian flu. This is the first such case in Oregon.

The cat was brought to a vet for respiratory issues

Authorities did not specify when the animal tested positive, but said the cat, from Washington County, Oregon, was an outdoor animal with known exposure or proximity to wild waterfowl, namely ducks and geese.

According to the ODA:

"The outdoor cat was examined by a veterinarian after exhibiting symptoms, including a fever, runny nose and eyes, lethargy, difficulty breathing and loss of appetite. The cat was diagnosed with pneumonia during this visit and the veterinarian notified the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) of the suspected case, and testing began. "

The positive test was confirmed, however, the strain of the virus in the cat was NOT the same one found in dairy cattle in other states.

ODA officials say felines, from cats to tigers, lions to others, are susceptible to this virus. They recommend keeping cats away from birds, chickens, wild birds and cattle (if there is a known cattle outbreak in the area).

They also say don't feed the cats raw meat, or other uncooked raw or uncooked freeze-dried meats. And, try to prevent cats and other animals from eating wild birds they may have caught.