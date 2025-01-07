OR 2024 Whooping Cough Numbers The Highest in 74 Years

Data from the Oregon Health Authority indicates the state just missed breaking its 74-year-old record for whooping cough cases in 2024 despite vaccines being available.

The state saw 1,105 reported cases of pertussis

Pertussis is a respiratory virus more commonly known as whooping cough, due to the reactions of people who have it. OHA says of the 1,105 cases, the majority were under 18 years of age (80 percent) half were females. The median age of the cases was in persons 12.7 years old.

The state also noted about half the cases were up to date with pertussis vaccinations.

According to the OHA:

"Lane County has reported the highest number of pertussis cases this year with 315. Rounding out the top five counties are Multnomah, 235 cases; Clackamas, 135; Washington, 119; and Marion, 75."

As to why the cases rose to their highest numbers since 1950, OHA officials said rates during COVID were significantly lower as were some other viruses, but they also say during and since the pandemic vaccination rates have dropped.

Pertussis, which can also be treated once contracted, is highly contagious, and the sufferer usually has to endure significant uncontrollable coughing fits.