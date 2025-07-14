13 Suspects, Ages 23 to 70, Charged in Massive Yakima Drug Ring

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced on Monday that they've handed down dozens of drug charges on 13 suspects.

The drug ring was broken up after a long investigation

Dubbed Operation Overdrive, the DEA sting operation targeted a drug and Fentanyl ring that was operating on Yakama Indian Nation tribal lands and in other parts of the County.

Officials said many of the suspects were considered armed, dangerous, and violent. The suspects were trafficking meth, coke, and pot along with the Fentanyl.

DEA officials said the investigation began in 2024 after increased drug activity prompted Officials to launch a 120-day ramped-up operation. According to DEA Special Agent in Charge David F. Reames:

“The fentanyl powder and pills that we took off the streets could have yielded about 250-thousand lethal doses, enough to kill everyone living in Yakima County. Enough to kill every member of the Yakama Nation more than eight times over. “

By way of the US Attorney's Office and DEA, here is the list of the suspects and their charges. It's shocking to note their ages range between 23 and 70:

"Angel Navarro Aleman, age 55, charged with Distribution of 50 Grams and More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine (three counts)

Jose Francisco Aguirre, age 56, pleaded guilty to Distribution of 50 Grams and More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine; sentencing in July 2025.

Jose Caudillo-Ascencio, age 23 charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Mixture or Substance Containing Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Jesus Caudillo, age 31, charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Johnny Thomas Axtell, age 54, charged with Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine; Distribution of Fentanyl

Israel Nicolas Castaneda, age 37, charged with Distribution of Fentanyl; Distribution of 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl

Samantha Rasberry-Besa, age 31, charged with Distribution of 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Lonzell Hawk Lucei, age 37, charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Hollis Marion Woodward, age 70, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm, sentencing in September 2025.

Miguel Angel Alvarado-Munoz, age 45, charged with Alien in United States After Deportation

Ira Charles Pete, age 39, charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Edgar Jovnni Nunez Bocanegra, age 29, charged with Drug User in Possession of a Firearm; Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime

Fernando Gonzalez, age 38, charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm "

Officials say they expect additional charges to be added, and possibly more arrests.