Op-ED: Dept. of Justice Releases Comedic Statements on Voting

This is an opinion piece on Newstalk870AM KFLD.

To ensure fair and equitable voting the Department of Justice has a new Election Day program, designed to allegedly preserve safe and fair voting.

Department of Justice rings hollow with new program

Ignoring the massive evidence of voter fraud that occurred in the 2020 Presidential election, the Department of Justice has created a new Election Day Program, that according to DOJ officials:

"Consistent with longstanding Justice Department practices and procedures, the department today provided information about its efforts, through the Civil Rights Division, Criminal Division, and National Security Division, to ensure that all qualified voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots and have their votes counted free of discrimination, intimidation, or fraud in the election process, and to ensure that our elections are secure and free from foreign malign influence and interference."

This has filtered down to Eastern Washington, where the Eastern District of Washington has its own "election day" officer, Assistant U.S. Attorney George J.C. Jacobs.

His role is to ensure that all voting rules are followed, and complaints can be filed if a voter feels their rights, safety, or security of voting have been violated. The number for that role is 509-353-2767. A person can also, according to the Department of Justice, reach out to the FBI at the regional level at 208-262-5125.

Ironic that all these 'protections' are being trumpeted now.

Following the massive voter fraud of 2020, it's ironic that the DOJ is now trying to toot its horn about voter safety, voting integrity, and more. Noted filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza's famous movie "2,000 Mules" provided evidence that was compelling enough to wonder why investigations were not launched.

The Heritage Foundation has provided an extensive state-by-state breakdown of hundreds (if not thousands) of examples of voter fraud related to the 2020 campaign.

We have seen or heard stories, dozens of them, over the last 18 months about officials or election personnel being arrested, charged, or accused of voter fraud-many different kinds. But most of these are reported by local, regional, or 'alternative' online media. The mainstream networks largely ignore them.

With the mid-terms coming November 8th, again, it's ironic the DOJ is pushing voter safety, and integrity and asking people to trust the system when they refused to look into the biggest example of it in our nation's history.