Grant County Firefighters continue to investigate a fire that killed at least one person southwest of Ephrata Tuesday night.

One person missing, presumed in the wreckage.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to the single-wide manufactured home, located in the 9800 block of Road H-Northwest. The area is a couple of miles southwest of Ephrata.

When fire crews arrived the building was nearly fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish it, but soon located the body of one person. Both people are said to be elderly, and the other person is still missing and believed to be somewhere in the wreckage of the home.

The Grant County Fire Marshall says the investigation resumed Wednesday morning at daylight. No cause of the fire has been released yet.