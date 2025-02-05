Once Bitten Twice Shy Violent Offender Gives Up to WA K-9

A violent, 18-time offender is again behind bars in Thurston County, largely because he remembers how 'unpleasant' it is to be chomped by a K-9.

Suspect located in an attic in Nisqually, WA

Tuesday, Thurston County Deputies, Nisqually Police, and Nisqually Tribal Officers were able to locate an armed, wanted and dangerous suspect. Nisqually is a small community about ten miles east of Olympia.

The TCSO said the suspect is no stranger to law enforcement, he's been arrested 18 times for various offenses, including some violent assaults.

The man was located in a house and retreated to the attic area. He was being sought most recently for a violent assault and robbery in Olympia. Officers decided given his history and the situation, they would use K-9 Asher to flush him out.

After the dog was brought in, and the suspect warned, and Asher let out a flurry of angry barks, the suspect quickly gave up without any resistance. The TCSO says the suspect (whose name was not released) has so many offenses he's been bitten multiple times by various Sheriff's Department K-9's, even a few that have retired.

suspects weapon (TCSO)

He's now back in jail, and Officers located with weapon with the man at the scene.