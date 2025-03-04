Olympia Timber Co. Fined $114K Over Underage Worker’s Injury

An Olympia timber and logging company has been hit with a $114,000 fine by Labor and Industries, for minor work violations dating back from 2024 and further.

A 17-year-old worker fractured his foot

L-I began to investigate the MVR Timber Company in the spring of 2024 after getting a report about the injured teen.

He was working as a choker setter, who wraps heavy cables around fallen trees so they can be lifted from the site and transported. The teen was jumping from one stump to another and fractured his foot.

L-I says child labor laws forbid those under 18 from working in timber hard-hat zones or other similar dangerous areas, and the laws restrict how many hours they can work. Similar laws apply in the commercial fishing industry as well and other dangerous industries.

MVR was hit with 56 fines, for each certified law violation, each of them just over $2,000 for a total of $114K.