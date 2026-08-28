The City of Olympia is raising eyebrows with a new pilot program.

Proposed Idea Would Allow People to Live in Vehicles, RV's With a Permit

Olympia has declared, according to the ordinance language, a state of emergency concerning what they called "houselessness.' So, Officials have allowed a new pilot program to test letting people live in their vehicle, to include RV's. And, they are inviting residents and churches to serve as 'host' parking.

Get our free mobile app

Current City Codes ban camping in a vehicle in one location for more than 24 hours at a time. Now, according to the City:

"Residential Property: One vehicle on an approved parking location such as the driveway of a developed lot with low density housing."

"Faith-based Property: Two vehicles on a paved parking lot of a site developed with a church or other faith-based organization. The City currently allows for emergency housing facilities such as tents and small structures to be located on such sites with an approved Emergency Housing permit"

So What Are Some of the "Rules?"

Vehicles have to be used in a way that minimizes impact on neighboring properties, and they can't hook up to any sewer, water system or other municipality--this one applies to RV's. If someone agrees to let a permitted person park on their residential property or in a church lot, there has to be access to a restroom, either porta-potty, private bathroom or the church restroom.

The program has just been launched, it will be interesting to see how it works.