Olympia City Council Decriminalizes Psychadelics Possession (Shrooms)

This ruling only applies to the city codes for the state capitol of Olympia, but it could signal more movement in WA state pursuing the legalization of psychotic mushrooms.

City council decriminalized possession of Psilocybins

Going forward, it's now legal to possess what are known as psychotic mushrooms, or hallucinogenic drugs in Olympia. Psilocybins are mushroom-related narcotics that produce a variety of noticeable effects on a person. They include hallucinations, making objects and people's faces blur and become wavy, and other effects.

They have been known to cause panic or disorientation in some people, while others claim it puts them in a 'karma-like' relaxed state of clarity.

The City Council removed the previous rules treating it as a Call 1 or illegal narcotic, and it was punishable as a Gross Misdemeanor. According to The Center Square:

"...arresting people found in possession of psychedelic drugs was a low priority for the Olympia Police Department. Since 2019, there have been five arrests in Olympia where psilocybin was present. Most of the arrests also found other drugs including heroin, fentanyl, Xanax, and MDMA. Records for the previous five years did not show any arrests or referrals to the prosecutor’s office for the consideration of charges solely for the possession of psilocybin."

Oregon has just approved the licensing of the first state-run Psilocybin (mushroom) growing and marketing business, voters there legalized these drugs a few years ago.

It also appears the Olympia City Council is in favor of the eventual legalization of the drugs at the state level. From The Center Square:

"Part of the newly passed resolution includes the Olympia City Council’s public support for continued research for the full decriminalization of entheogen-related activities at the state and federal level."

Council members said all current narcotics laws in place regarding age of users and other limitations will apply to the mushrooms.