Many sources say it was (is) the greatest law enforcement vehicle ever made, and certainly the most widely used.

There Are Still a Lot Of these Rolling Around

Most of us believe they were more widely used by law enforcement than citizens, but actually that's not true. We're talking about the legendary Ford Crown Victoria, introduced in 1990 and ending its run in 2011, well over 1.5 million units were said to have been purchased and used by law enforcement in the US. And some are still in active use.

The Crown Vic Police Interceptor has been named the greatest, most durable cop car ever built, featuring an almost indstructible V-8 'supercharged' engine, and often drove 200 to 300,000 miles before being retired. It's tough chassis and relatively simple design made it perfect for LE operations.

But Now, Surplus Models are Triggering Cop Impersonation Calls

Multiple auto sources say there's no way of knowing how many of them were purchased at auction by private citizens. When surplus law enforcement vehicles are sold, they're stripped back to commercial versions, except for (sometimes) the external police or poaching spotlight. And, many still wore variations of law enforcement 'black-and-white' paint schemes.

Nationally, and locally, we see them rolling around, and at first glance some mistake them for an unmarked cop car.

Whatcom County Sheriff's Officials (Bellingham) took to Facebook this week to remind citizens they still have one Crown Vic that's part of their Traffic Enforcement Division. When their motorcycle Officer is not on his bike, he's using the fully marked Crown Vic.

But That Hasn't Stopped the Calls

Maybe it's our hyper-sensitive minds these days, but people have been calling the WCSO and claiming an impersonator is driving the car around. It doesn't help that there have been some increased reports here and there of persons who did try to impersonate an Officer. Last April it happened with a man in Richland, and not long ago a man was arrested in Edmonds, WA for the same crime.

But at least in Whatcom County, the Sheriff's Department is aware, and responded to community concerns.

By the Way, Richland, Pasco and Kennewick no longer have any Crown Vics as part of their current , street-utilized fleet for active police work.