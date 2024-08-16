Oh No! Drunk Delivery Truck Driver Plows Walls in Pasco

After an investigation, it was found the driver of the delivery van was likely intoxicated.

Pasco delivery truck driver plows through wall, Pasco PD 'adds' to photo

Thursday afternoon, Pasco Police responded to an eastbound crash on I-182, just past Exit 12, which leads to CBC or Kennewick.

Because the Washington State Patrol was responding to another serious crash further west, Pasco PD handled this call. This delivery truck driver lost control, swerved off the road, and plowed through what police said were several brick walls alongside a housing development, and it took out a fence or two.

The truck finally stopped, high-centered in front of the remains of a wall. Pasco Police said they had probable cause to arrest the driver for DUI.

And, they couldn't help but add an image of the Kool-Aid guy and the Australian Olympic break dancer to the image. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, just a minor scratch to the passenger.