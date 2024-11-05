Officials to Study Recreation Loss If Snake River Dams Breached

The US Army Corps of Engineers along with WA State are expanding a study about the four lower Snake River Dams.

The study will examine the impact on lost recreation if dams breached

The Corps study says only Congress has that authority to breach the dams, other studies have indicated the process would take a number of years, and cost tens of billions of dollars.

According to the Corps release:

"State and federal officials estimate the recreation study will cost $1.2 million and expect to complete it by 2026. The recreation study will seek to identify the potential loss of existing recreation opportunities associated with the draw down of reservoirs on the lower Snake River as well as necessary investments to accommodate potential future recreation opportunities under a dam breach scenario.

“Recreation is a big part of Washington State’s culture and identity,” said Megan Duffy, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office. “Not only does outdoor recreation improve the mental and physical health of our residents, but more than $26 billion is spent on recreation trips and equipment annually, supporting 264,000 jobs across Washington State. It’s important that we examine the potential impact to recreation in a scenario where the lower Snake River dams are breached.”

It will add $750,000 to the $4 million being spent by WA State on the project. It will also study future transportation needs, and now to move commerce along without barging, and the controlled safe waterways.

For more information on this and other related topics, click here.