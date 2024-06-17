Officials Now Say Driver in Fatal Crash Consumed Pot Prior to Crash

Moses Lake crash (Google street view)

The driver in a fatal crash into the Marshalls building in Moses Lake had consumed marijuana prior to the crash.

   Man booked on multiple charges in the Grant County jail

The crash, which occurred a week ago Friday, happened early in the morning. When Police arrived around 1 AM at the building on North Stratford Road they found a white Chevy Malibu had slammed into a corner of the structure.

One 2o-year-old passenger suffered a broken leg, but another, a  25-year-old male, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as  20-year-old Sam West, was booked in the Grant County Jail on charges of Vehicular Assault and Vehicular Homicide.  Authorities say he had consumed marijuana sometime prior to the crash. No other details have been released.

The investigation continues.

