Officials: $4.4 Billion Needed to ‘Electrify’ WA State Ferries

When the WA State Legislature meets in January, they will be looking at some massive requests from the WA State Department of Transportation.

Money needed to electrify the ferry fleet is in the billions

Officials say much like the state's highway systems, the needs of the ferry system (the largest in the nation) is largely unfunded for major projects.

According to The Center Square, WSDOT is asking for $751 million for operational funds, and $1.1 billion for capital improvements. However, officials say the cost of implementing new full-size electric ferries could be as high as $4.4 billion.

These ferries, which could hold up to 124 vehicles are not inexpensive. Their estimated cost is upwards of $1.1 billion combined, for 7 new electric models that can carry 144, about $2.8 billion.

They are also going to need $352 million to electrify their 11 ferry terminals as well. The state's ferry fleet is already aging and many need to be replaced, but replacing standard diesel models with electric is adding to the cost.