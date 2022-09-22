Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Wapato Early Thursday

Fatal shooting near Wapato (YCSO) Fatal shooting near Wapato (YCSO) loading...

The case is being turned over to the Yakima County SIU, or Special Investigations Unit.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released some information about the incident.

Casey Schilperoort of the YCSO stated Deputies were involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 500 block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Specifics of the case were not released except that it was an Officer-involved shooting.

The suspect died despite extensive efforts to revive him. The Yakima Valley SIU will now take over the case, and more information is expected soon.