Grant County Nurse Loses Credentials over 61 Fraud Counts, Drugs

The alleged crimes occurred last May but now a Grant County Certified Nursing Assistant has had her credentials suspended indefinitely by the WA State Dept. of Health.

The woman is accused of theft, fraud and drug use

The WA DOH and court records say May 1st. of 2024 Officers responded to a traffic complaint in Ellensburg, and discovered a 35-year-old woman in a vehicle.

She admitted having used fentanyl, and Police found evidence of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. They also found multiple birth certificates, IDs, bank and tax records which the woman admitted she had stolen so she could sell them and make money.

She had at least 50 birth certificates, and also had blank checks in her possession.

She was also jailed for suspected opioid use. Court documents indicate she is facing at least 61 counts of fraud related to the thefts.

Get our free mobile app

The WA DOH pulled the credentials of the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Amanada Jean Pelot, in June of 2025.