When it is completed, it will create a financial institution with a large footprint.

Numerica, Oregon Credit Unions to Merge

The news was formally announced the week of October 28th. Numerica, who's based out of the Spokane Valley, will be merging with Oregon's Springfield-based SELCO C.U.

The merger will operate under SELCO's charter and still retain their Oregon headquarters, but the overall firm will operate under Numerica.

The Merger Will Create a Large Footprint

According to company information, the merger will create a chain with over 40 locations, $8 billion in assets, and 325,000 members. Both the Numerica and SELCO boards unanimously approved the merger, but it still has to clear standard regulatory hurdles, and a vote of Numerica members.

Founded in 1936 in Springfield, Oregon by a group of teachers, SELCO originally stood for School Employees of Lane County, Oregon. Later, it changed to Service Employees of Lane County. Now, SELCO is its official title..just SELCO.

Numerica Joined Tri-Cities in 2004

Founded in 1937, and going through a number of names including Railway Credit Union, Numerica adopted their current name in 2000 and opened a Kennewick branch in 2004, followed by Pasco in 2007, and then merged with SECU Credit Union in 2010 and expanded to Richland.

Numerica currently is the 3rd largest credit union in the Tri-Cities area.