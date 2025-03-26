Numerica Credit Union Plans Layoffs, 3.5 Percent of Workforce

Numerica Credit Union, based out of Spokane, employs just over 714 workers, and has announced some layoffs.

The company says 25 workers will be let go due to internal restructuring

Numerica, based out of the Spokane Valley, has a total of 21 branches in WA and Idaho, including six in the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia area.

According to an information release, the company says it's letting go of 25 workers, and their statement from CEO Carla Cicero shed some light on the reason for the layoffs:

"the evolving economic landscape and the changing needs of its members.”

These workers will be assisted, says the credit union, with severance package and job-placement help. Numerica has nearly 175,000 members overall, with about 21,000 in the Mid-Columbia Tri-Cities area.

The layoffs amount to 3.5 percent of their workforce. Numerica says its financial position remains strong, and the layoffs will not cause any interruptions or interference with services. No other specifics were released about which branches the cuts will come from.