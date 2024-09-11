Nothing New-Study Says Seattle 2nd Worst in Traffic Congestion

Most travelers know Seattle-area traffic is some of the most congested and worst in the nation, even the world. But it's nothing new.

New report ranks Seattle 2nd Worst in the US

A new Consumer Affairs Report indicates Seattle's traffic congestion is 2nd worst in the US among major metro areas.

Los Angeles is ranked worst, but Seattle comes in second. Others on the list include New York, St. Louis Cleveland, Oklahoma City, and Richmond VA.

On average the typical Seattle driver loses 58 hours a year because they are stuck in what are considered above-normal traffic congestion issues, according to the study.

Other cities have more vehicles, but per capita, Seattle is among the worst. The busiest area in the metro area, according to the study, is on I-5 between Northgate and 128th. St. SE, northbound around 4 PM during the PM commute.

While Seattle ranks much lower in fatalities per crash, the city has been on national and even world rankings as being among the worst for congestion. INRIX, a global transportation gird and logistics company, ranked Seattle's traffic as the 27th worst in the world.

There are similar reports dating back over 7 years, some even longer, about the city's traffic woes, despite hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars being spent on various "transportation packages" from the legislature to improve the problem year after year.