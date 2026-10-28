Most of the WARN alerts we've from WA State Employment Security in the ag world have had to do with seasonal worker layoffs, now that growing and harvesting are done. But this one is different.

4th Generation Orchard to Close for Good Near Granger

Bosma Orchards, who operate a number of agricultural operations, plan to close their orchard which according to the WARN Alert is located at 5281 E. Zillah Drive, near Granger.

The Bosma Family has been involved in orchard and growing work in WA since 1914, the orchard began with apples, and added cherries in 2005.

According to the WARN Alert, a Lot of Workers Displaced

At least 90 workers will be let go permanently, said a company release. The reason for the closure, as relayed by their Human Resources Manager, was the failure of negotiations with the lessor, or land owner. No other details were released by the company or in the WARN Alert.

The family owns or operates, (or has operated) at least three distinct ag operations in central and Eastern WA and has overseen as many as five.