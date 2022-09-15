North Pasco Crash Leaves Vehicle on Side After Hitting Curb

Pasco Police say driver control, or lack or, led to a crash Thursday morning.

Car ends up on its side after crash

Thursday morning Pasco Police responded to an area in north Pasco, near Burns Road and Rocket Lane, not far from Powerline Road.

This vehicle was headed east on Burns when it struck a curb, the driver lost control and it left the road, ending up on its side.

According to Police, however, no one was hurt. Apparently, there were multiple persons on board because PPD stated: "Fortunately everyone was wearing their seatbelts and no one was injured."

No word if any citations were issued.