North Carolina Sex Offender Captured in Spokane

A man wanted in North Carolina on sexual abuse allegations has been captured this week in Spokane.

The man was sought as part of a nationwide effort.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arm of the US Marshals Service captured the 60-year-old man Tuesday in Spokane. Marshall Foster was wanted on a warrant out of Forsyth County, North Carolina, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

On April 10th, The General Court of Justice issued the charges of Forcible Sexual Rape of a Minor in the Second Degree. Foster is accused of sexually molesting his adopted daughter who is physically disabled. Her age was not listed.

US Marshals in North Carolina had alerted Pacific Northwest authorities about his potential whereabouts, and he was located and arrested without incident.

He is now being extradited to North Carolina to face the charges.