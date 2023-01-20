No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire

Columbia Park Campground shed fire (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Twitter) Columbia Park Campground shed fire (Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Twitter) loading...

Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter.

Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground

According to Kennewick City Fire Chad Michael, Friday morning around 7:33 AM multiple crews were dispatched to a report of a fire, initially said to be at 1943 Columbia Park Trail which is the address of the reach museum.

However, it was quickly learned the fire was actually in a small shed just to the east, inside the old Columbia Park Campground, which has been closed for a number of years.

Due to the address of the first call, multiple crews were dispatched but called back and two engines quickly fought and put out the small shed fire. According to Chief Michael:

"Given the small size of the structure involved, the incident was downgraded to minimize the number of resources dedicated to the incident to just two engines, a Battalion Chief, and two water tenders."

Michael says the cause of the fire is not known, and the investigation continues. No one was injured in the fire.