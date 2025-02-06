NFL Ghosts Returning? New Calls for Renewing The ‘Playoff Bowl’

Perhaps the most forgotten aspect of NFL football is a game they don't play anymore.

NFL Memes has a solution to dull and boring Pro Bowl

The actual NFL Pro Bowl has its roots back to 1938, it's gone through many changes over the years. Eventually, it became like other All-Star games, a full-fledged football game between the best players in the NFC and AFC. But now, it's been reduced to the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge, which includes a flag football game.

The main reason for the changes are due to players not wanting to get hurt, the season is over, and many others. Plus, being held the week before the Super Bowl, those two teams players would not participate.

Now, NFL Memes on Facebook, the most-widely viewed NFL meme page with over 4.6 million members or viewers, came out with this idea: (read it closely)

However, whether they knew they did it on purpose and know their NFL history, or it was just an accidental idea, they're talking about an old game the NFL used to stage, called the Playoff Bowl. It was formally known as the Bert Bell Memorial Game, some called it the Toilet Bowl. It matched up the 2nd place teams in each of the NFL Conferences (remember--the AFL had not merged yet with the NFL, so no Buffalo, Denver, Oakland, Kansas City, Houston, or New England).

These two 2nd place teams would meet in Miami, and portions of the slim revenue of the game were donated to charity. Many NFL coaches didn't want to play in it, because it reminded them of mediocrity. Vince Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers said '2nd place is the first loser.'

The game was played for ten years, from 1960 to 1970, and then discontinued due to lack of interest, poor crowds, and player and coach indifference. And, by then the NFL and AFL had merged, and the Super Bowl was born. But it appears maybe renewing it with the AFC and NFC Conference Championship losers might spark some interest.

However, given the nature of the player's union, contracts, TV deals, and more, it would probably never happen. It would be better than the Pro Bowl Flag Football game, though.