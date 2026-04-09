For starters, the income tax violates the WA State constitution, but the majority party never seems to worry about that.

National Federation of Independent Businesses Joins WA Lawsuit

Elizabeth Milito, the Executive Director of the National Federation of Independent Business’ Small Business Legal Center, offered a statement on the NFIB joining the suit.

When the WA State legislature's majority party Democrats pushed through the millionaires tax, it was structured that if collections don't meet expectations, they can easily lower the threshold to those making only a few hundred thousand or lower. Legally, it meets the standard for being an income tax, which is against the state constitution.

Democrats in WA Like to Pass Un-Constitutional Bills, Then Take Their Chances with The Left-Leaning State Supreme Court

Milito's statement read in part:

“Washington small businesses look forward to working with former Attorney General Rob McKenna, former state Supreme Court Justice Phil Talmadge, and groups such as the Citizen Action Defense Fund, in stopping this tax from going any further."

The NFIB says this case is about enforcing clear constitutional limits on the state's taxin authority.

The NFIB Joining This Case is Pretty Big

The NFIB, which was founded in 1943, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating on behalf of America's small business and their owners, both in WA D.C. and in all 50 states.

The NFIB has set up a portal on line, called Protect Washington Small Business, to allow citizens and business owners to stay on top of the lawsuit and developments.