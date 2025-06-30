West Richland Announces New Police Chief–An FBI Academy Grad
Following the retirement of former Chief Bob Grego, West Richland has named a new leader for their Police Department.
The New Chief comes from Moscow, Idaho
James Fry is a 29-year law enforcement vet who began with the Moscow, Idaho Department in 1993, rising to the position of Chief. A former University of Idaho Grad, he has degrees, including a Masters Degree, in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico Virginia.
Fry will take over from the retiring Bob Grego, who served 2 years until June 2025, after 22 years with the Department. He had succeeded the previous Chief Brian McElroy.
Grego had survived 2 charges or complaints brought by the West Richland Police Officer's Association, but then after being cleared announced his retirement.
West Richland officials said in a news release by way of Mayor Brent Gerry:
"We are excited to welcome Chief Fry to West Richland. His experience, credentials, and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a community and invest in the safety and well-being of our residents.”
