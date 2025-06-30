West Richland Announces New Police Chief&#8211;An FBI Academy Grad

West Richland Announces New Police Chief–An FBI Academy Grad

New WRPD Chief James Fry (WRPD-City of West Richland)

Following the retirement of former Chief Bob Grego, West Richland has named a new leader for their Police Department.

  The New Chief comes from Moscow, Idaho

James Fry is a 29-year law enforcement vet who began with the Moscow, Idaho Department in 1993, rising to the position of Chief. A former University of Idaho Grad, he has degrees, including a Masters Degree, in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico Virginia.

Fry will take over from the retiring Bob Grego, who served 2 years until June 2025, after 22 years with the Department.  He had succeeded the previous Chief Brian McElroy.

Grego had survived 2 charges or complaints brought by the West Richland Police Officer's Association, but then after being cleared announced his retirement.

West Richland officials said in a news release by way of Mayor Brent Gerry:

"We are excited to welcome Chief Fry to West Richland.  His experience, credentials, and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a community and invest in the safety and well-being of our residents.”

READ More: West Richland has had its share of controversy with the City and Law Enforcement. 

