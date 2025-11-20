WA Fish and Wildlife to Launch New MyWDFW App, Coming 2026

For hunters, anglers and outdoors folks, there's a new app coming.

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife to launch new app in 2026

It's called MyWDFW and will coincide with the 2026 license and outdoor seasons. According to WDFW:

"The MyWDFW app is a comprehensive mobile licensing tool for both hunters and anglers. It supports license purchases, displays active license privileges, and enables electronic tagging for a wide range of game species, including deer, elk, turkey, and bear."

Users can also report migratory bird harvests, end of season harvest reports, catch records for fish as well as the user's licenses.

According to WDFW:

"Once the MyWDFW mobile app launches, people with existing 2025 licensing products will remain paper license holders through the 2025 license year and then will have the option to switch to mobile for the 2026 license year."

You can look for it in the Google Play or App stores.