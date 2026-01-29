Ever Wanted to Build a Highway? New Washington Training Program Could Do That

The Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council has released information about a new and different program.

The BFWDC is teaming up with WSDOT for a construction program

The new program is called the Pre‑Apprenticeship and Support Services (PASS) Program, and will take in 20 participants. The program will provide a one-month training program that Officials say could lead to highway construction careers and jobs.

Get our free mobile app

Tuition is fully covered as well as multiple other expenses. Usually applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and have a GED or high school diploma and a driver's license.

A wide variety of information is taught to applicants, and potential opportunities are presented based on their strengths or skill sets. Officials say it can lead to highway construction opportunities.

For more information, BFWDC says applicants should text "Interested" to 509‑975‑9568 and program Officials will respond and provide information.

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly, the program begins March 30th.