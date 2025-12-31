Spokane’s Old Joe Albi Stadium Grounds, New Life as Expanded Veteran’s Home

One thing leaves, another takes its place.

New Veterans Home to be built in Spokane

Tucked away in the Northeast corner of Spokane was legendary Joe Albi Stadium. Originally seating as many as 36,000 fans, it was the site of many a GSL football and soccer game, and a lot of WSU Cougar football. I played a few HS football playoff games there for Richland, and remember seeing Wazzu play Idaho and Colorado there in the early 80's. But it was torn down after 70 years in 2022, and part of its 89 acre complex was used to build a new middle school.

Get our free mobile app

Now, another 41-plus acres will be the home of a new Veterans facility, next to the existing Mann-Grandstaff WA Med Center.

According to their news release:

"The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is proud to announce the purchase of 41.5 acres of land to build the new Spokane Veterans Home, marking a major milestone in WDVA’s long-term commitment to delivering dignified, modern, and high-quality care for Washington’s Veterans."

A variety of grant requests and other Federal funding opportunities are being utilized to plan for the facility, now that the land purchase is finalized after 2 years of work. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, this is one big component:

"VA Construction Grant:

A federal grant request of $157.5 million was submitted in March 2025. Funding will be awarded once the state match of $57.6 million is secured."

Due to the number of steps still being cleared, a final completion goal date has not yet been set.