New Life for Old Trios Hospital, Columbia Valley Treatment Center Opens April 17

The last operational use of the original Trios, or KGH Hospital on Auburn was in 2022. Then the birthing unit was moved to Trios Southridge. But now, in a few weeks, new life will be breathed into the structure.

The New Columbia Valley Center for Recovery Will Ribbon Cut April 17th.

After several years of hard work, the new recovery center will fill a huge hole in the region, for mental health and drug treatment, and emergency help for those in crisis.

The Plan Began after Trios Hospital Closed

There had been talk of putting in a medical clinic in the shuttered hospital, but that did not come to fruition. Then, largely at the urging of Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, efforts began to create a regional mental health and addiction recovery center. And, especially an 'emergency' venue where law enforcement could bring people who were in serious crisis. Renovations first began in November of 2024.

This view shows the old Trios Hospital after It began to be refurbished

Old Trios Hospital google street view Old Trios Hospital google street view loading...

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So often in the past, Police or Sheriff calls involve people who are not necessarily performing criminal acts, but are having mental crisis, and possibly posing a danger to themselves and others. Officers had often said there were limited resources as to where they could go besides the ER or jail. Now, there will be this facility.

According to information released by Benton County:

"The center will serve both voluntary and involuntary clients. Individuals may walk in to seek treatment, while those in acute crisis may be brought in under court order when appropriate. To support both pathways, the facility includes a welcoming public entrance for walk‑ins and a secure, dedicated entrance for law enforcement and emergency medical personnel."

The ribbon cutting will be April 17th, the center will be fully operational by May, and a total of 144 team members as they are called, will be employed in various mental health, addiction recovery, counseling and crisis intervention roles. To see more about this much-needed facility, click here.