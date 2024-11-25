New Tech Will ‘Embarrass’ Airline Boarding Cutters in Airports

American Airlines has come up with tech that other flyers are likely to copy, and it's being utilized nationally, and in the PNW.

New tech prevents line cutters from boarding planes early

According to CNBC, it's a growing annoyance in the travel industry, the people who have a lower-price or low-budget ticket that try to 'cut' into line with groups that are assigned to board planes before them.

American has nine different classifications of tickets, from the spendiest first-class down to lower-budget fares. Travelers are allowed to board accordingly, with the lowest-price folks going last, obviously.

To prevent people from line-jumping, now if a traveler tries to scan their code and they're not part of that group, the scanner will emit a series of loud beeps, alerting boarding personnel, and that 'offender' will not be allowed on board early.

According to CNBC:

"The new technology as of Wednesday is in more than 100 nonhub airports around the U.S. following tests over the past month at Albuquerque International Sunport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Tucson International Airport, American Airlines said.

Other airlines have experimented with new ways to prevent gate crowding, which helps board planes faster while also trying to protect early boarding for the swelling ranks of elite frequent flyer loyalty program members."

The tech is active at all Pacific Northwest airports where American flies from, and is already in effect this week.