Will New WA ‘Millionaires’ (Income) Tax Hurt NBA Sonic’s Possible Return to Seattle?

18 years ago, the Seattle Sonics limped out of town, with barely a whimper, and few in the state mourned them. Following a very testy battle between the city and former controversial owner Clay Bennett, the team moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. (Yes, that's Kevin Durant in a Sonics uniform). Bennett wanted a new arena, the City said forget it.

Now, Financial Experts Worry New Millionaire (Income) Tax will Hinder NBA return

In case you have not been paying attention, to be honest, most in WA haven't, the NBA is looking at returning a team to Seattle, along with Las Vegas. The NBA plans an owners preliminary vote in the next week to ten days. This vote will allow a bidding process for ownership of the 2 teams.

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Then later, the league will vote again on transactions finalizing the process. In both cases, 23 of the 30 owners have to vote yes. If the process passes, the league would be looking for play to begin in Vegas and Seattle in 2028-29.

Seattle Left, Then Fans Held a "Save our Sonics" Rally in 2012--4 Years Later?!?

In the beginning of what has become a long list of 'only in Seattle' moments, some 30,000 fans held a rally in downtown hoping to being the NBA back to Seattle--only 4 years later. The franchise, which began in 1967, won an NBA title in 1979. And yes, that's Kevin Durant in the photos. Durant played two seasons before the team moved, and six days before they moved to OKC, they drafted Russell Westbrook. Can you imagine how good they would have been if they stayed?

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Their last two seasons in WA, you couldn't get Sonic games on the radio in SE WA, or Tri-Cities, because nobody wanted the broadcast rights. Due to their uncertain future and other factors, they were one of, if not the worst marketed team in pro sports. Nobody wanted the radio rights because they felt they wouldn't be able to sell sponsors and make money, due to the lack of interest in the team. I remember the team approaching our radio group.

Now Millionaire's (income) Tax Threatens Sonics Return

WA was one of 9 states without an income tax, now we join the rest. Most states with income taxes average anywhere from 2.2 to 4.6 percent. CA leads the nation with a rate of 13.3. However, with the new millionaire's tax, many fans fear it will sour promising NFL free agents from wanting to play for Seattle, having to pay 9.9 percent--which adds up. And it would affect an NBA Team as well. (Former Oregon superstar Luke Ridenour was also a part of the last Sonic teams.)

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And Forbes reports this massive tax is likely to have a significant effect on Seattle sports markets, and yes, including the Mariners. It could result in the NBA looking at WA and saying this new tax will make it more difficult to attract and sign top talent, especially for what would be considered an expansion franchise. They will want at least a few well-known names on the roster to boost interest.