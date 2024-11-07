A new study utilizing CDC and other Federal data shows WA state has the 2nd highest drug overdose rate in the nation, and Oregon is third.

WA rate skyrocketed from 2021 to 2022

Stone Injury Lawyers in Boston with data from Journo Research and CDC data shows WA state's OD rate rose from 28.1 deaths per every 100,000 of population in 2021 to 33.7 in 2022. That is a 19.93 percent increase.

Oregon was in third, with an increase from 26.8 to 31.1 per 100,000. That's a rise of 16.04 percent. Oklahoma was number one with a rate of 25.82 percent.

Others in the top ten include Wyoming, Maine, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York and Kansas and finally Idaho.

The states with the biggest declines for this period were, from 10th to lowest, Colorado, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Utah, Rhode Island, South Dakota and finally West Virginia.