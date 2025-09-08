Does WA DOH ‘Standing Vax Order’ Sidestep Citizens Personal Medical Advisors?

Recently, WA, OR and CA Officials announced the creation of a new West Coast Health Alliance, which they claim is in response to recent job cuts, reforms and shifting of positions at the Centers for Disease Control at the Federal level. Some of their platforms and positions run contrary to new Federal advice and guidance.

Now, the WA DOH has sidestepped personal physicians?

The WA State Department of Health has issued a standing order, which stems from legislation passed earlier this year, pushed through by Democrats.

House Bill 1531 allows, according to WA House Rep and Chairman of the state GOP Party Jim Walsh, health officials to enact measures to 'combat viruses, diseases and other public health issues' without public input or control.

According to the legislation:

"Consistent with the policy in subsection (1) of this section, the state and local health officials must, within available resources, implement and promote evidence-based, appropriate measures to control the spread of communicable diseases, including immunizations and vaccines."

One of the parts of this new standing order includes, according to the WA DOH:

"The new Standing Order allows most residents to go directly to a Washington pharmacy or clinic and receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an individual prescription."

Opponents of the standing order say this is possibly a subtle encouragement for people to sidestep or bypass their personal physician or other medical provider they would normally seek advice from, and get the vaccine.