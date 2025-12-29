International Sports Store Chain Coming to Kennewick Columbia Center Mall Soon

The Columbia Center Mall slot formerly held by Forever 21.

British-based sports chain plans to open at mall soon.

Back in 2021, after 3 years of reports they were coming to Columbia Center, Forever 21 fashion retailer opened a large store in the mall. However, in just under 4 years, they filed for bankruptcy, and the CC Mall store closed.

Now, a brand news sports retailer plans to occupy that location, which is near JC Penney.

British-based JD Sports will be occupying the store. Founded in 1981 in Bury, Greater Manchester England, they have expanded to 4.850 stores in 49 countries, including the US.

According to the Tri Cities Area Journal of Business, permits and paperwork indicate $832,500 worth of remodeling is slated for the location. There's already a JD Sports in the Valley Mall in Yakima.

The company carries a wide variety of popular brands, you can see their website by clicking here.

The store is expected to compete with existing sports clothing, apparel and footware vendors in the region. However, they do not generally carry baseball or softball bats, gloves or other related sports-specific equipment.