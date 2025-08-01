(The Center Square) – Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging two executive orders regarding gender ideology and DEI policies.

The two Trump-issued executive orders are EO No. 14168, “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” and EO No. 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.”

The first order limits the federal government’s recognition to two sexes based on male and female biology and halts federal funding used to promote gender ideology.

The other executive order directs federal agencies to eliminate DEI-related positions, initiatives and funding.

"Seattle recognizes what diversity, equity, and inclusion actually mean: that giving every person a fair shot improves outcomes and a level playing field is one of the most basic principles of a strong and just America,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a news release.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Western District of Washington on Thursday. The court is being asked to declare the executive order unlawful and unconstitutional, as well as prevent the Trump administration from implementing the order against Seattle.

“Federal law is not made by one person’s edicts, but by the legislative branch, and it is interpreted and applied by the judicial branch,” Davison said. “These are coercive attempts at control by threatening federal funds and linking them to projects and initiatives that are entirely unrelated.”

Last month, Harrell and Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck announced a proposal to raise the business and occupation tax threshold exemption from the current $100,000 to $2 million in gross revenue in preparation for loss of federal funding for human services. This legislation is expected to raise $90 million.

Seattle has issued two lawsuits against the Trump administration since he first returned to office. This includes a lawsuit challenging threats to cities with sanctuary policies, and a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over stalled counterterrorism funding.

An injunction was granted in the first lawsuit in April. The Department of Homeland Security released a portion, $103,757, of the counterterrorism funds owed to Seattle in June.