New Playground Coming to Kennewick&#8217;s Lawrence Scott Park

New Playground Coming to Kennewick’s Lawrence Scott Park

Lawrence Scott new plans (City of Kennewick)

Kennewick Parks and Rec on Tuesday, January 21st, released a series of artist renderings and plans for renovations at Lawrence Scott Park.

   Scotty Park, as it's often called, will have a brand new playground

Lawrence Scott Park, located on West Canal between Kellogg and Edison, is one of the more heavily-utilized parks, especially for sporting events such as softball. Field 1, in the NE Corner is the home field for Kamiakin HS Varsity.

Now, the playground is getting a facelift.  Not long ago, a pickleball court was installed and it is seeing a lot of use.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

   Kennewick Parks and Rec has released information about the new fenced playground that will be installed starting this spring. The City says more information, including construction timelines, will be released soon.  In the meantime, here are some of the pictures of what it will look like.

Lawrence Scott new plans (City of Kennewick)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Lawrence Scott plans (City of Kennewick)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state

Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Categories: Events, Sports

More From 610 KONA