New Ordinance–Moses Lake Bans Selling Animals in Public Places

We've all seen in various cities, people in parking lots or on street corners with a kennel or a box with puppies, kittens or other family animals for sale. Some of us have even bought one of them.

Now Moses Lake has passed a new law banning such public sales

The Moses Lake Police Department is reminding citizens the City Council recently passed a new ordinance that prohibits such sales. According to the MLPD:

(the) "ordinance that makes it illegal to sell animals in public areas, as well as private areas accessible to the public (parking lots, for example), including the parking lots of businesses along Stratford Road."

"For those that seeking creative ways around the ordinance, it also bans the display, delivery, offering for sale, barter, auction or giving away of animals on public property or publicly accessible property."

This doesn't apply to pet shops, kennels or animal welfare-rescue organizations.

The ordinance was passed in part because of a growing number of public complaints. The MLPD says the first offense by someone who does this is "education," but the second one and others going forward can result in up to a $1,000 fine.