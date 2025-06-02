New Online Petition Seeks to Recall WA Gov. Ferguson Over Tax Hikes

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The petitioners are not necessarily outright opponents of the new Governor, or conservatives.

An online petition seeks a recall of Gov. Ferguson

A gas station worker in Grays Harbor County named Shannon Soderland, has started an online petition at change.org is asking citizens to sign and support the recall.

According to the petition:

"Washington Governor Bob Ferguson’s disregard for the hardworking people of our state has never been more apparent.

He just signed a ridiculous budget that raises taxes on the people of Washington by $9 billion."

Soderland, on the petition page, describes her self as just a "hard-working, middle-class gas station worker" not part of any special interest. She just wants leaders to make WA more affordable. She went on to say Ferguson campaigned as a moderate, who appeared to want to ease the burdens on WA residents.

He then abandoned that stance, and signed the biggest tax increase in state history. Ferguson even drew applause from GOP legislators at the beginning of the session this year by saying he did not support massive new taxes, and was against a wealth tax. Aside from a few token vetoes of tiny spending proposals, Ferguson signed off on increases in the B &O tax, new taxes on digital businesses and industry, and opened the door to allow property tax threshold to be raised from 1 to 3 percent annually.

Ferguson even admitted there might be unintended consequences from his $9 billion dollar signature, but signed it anyway.

Get our free mobile app

As of Friday evening, May 30th, the petition had 39,999 verified signatures. To see the petition, click here.

READ More: Taxes were not the only hot topic in this year's legislature