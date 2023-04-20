New Military Drone Base Opens in Boardman Oregon

Boardman Drone base (Photos courtesy of the Oregon Military Department/Public Affairs) Boardman Drone base (Photos courtesy of the Oregon Military Department/Public Affairs) loading...

It's officially called TheUnmanned Aerial System Operating Facility, and it's opening in Boardman, OR

The base will utilize both gets and unmanned drones

Construction on the project began in January 2021, for a proposal that was made a number of years go. The base, jointly operated by the Oregon National Guard and US Navy, will include EA-18 Growler jet operations and unmanned aerial drones, plus the base area will contain a gun range for target practice and training.

EA-16 Growler (youtube still image)

According to information from the Oregon National Guard:

"The Naval Weapons System Training Facility in Boardman is used at the principal training grounds for testing U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to NAS Whidbey Island, Washington and also used for drone testing. Additionally the range has been used by the Oregon Air National Guard to conduct air-to-ground weapons systems applications. It is located 15 miles west of the Oregon National Guard’s Rees Training Center, in Umatilla. "

It is the latest development of the original World War II military site that was used for testing by the US Army.

(Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The ribbon cutting is on April 21st, soon thereafter jets and drones will begin operating from there.