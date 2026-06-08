The WA State Attorney General's Office released information recently about a new worker's comp L-I scam that's already been reported in Oregon and other NW Areas, and likely now in WA state.

The Scam Targets Spanish-Speaking Workers, Preying on Lack of Knowledge of L-I

Even for a veteran worker, navigating Labor and Industries after a work-related accident or condition brought on by work can be tricky.

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Now, scammers this spring and summer have been targeting Hispanic workers.

Oregon Live reported in April that scammers call victims, posing as judges or L-I representatives on the phone. The workers are told they have "won" their case and are getting relief or settlement funds, but they have to pay a 'processing' fee to receive it.

Oregon and other Officials warn that NO L-I agency will ever require a client to pay to settle or receive verified legitimate benefits.

Now The Scam is Spreading

According to the WA AG's Office:

"Scammers contact the injured worker via phone, email, video call, text message, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or social media apps, and falsely claim to represent government agencies, law firms, or courts."

Because these messages contain the same logo as L-I or other governmental agencies (stolen from emails or websites) they appear to be legitimate. Similar cases have been reported in Idaho and Montana, where workers actually were bilked out of money.

Officials say the suspects are preying on Spanish-only speaking workers, hoping to take advantage of their lack of knowledge or experience with actual legit government agencies.