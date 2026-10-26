After two years of construction, the new Grant County Corrections Center opened late this summer, and late last week, the prisoner transfer was completed.

New Facility Can Hold up to 512 Inmates

The $155 million-dollar project can hold a lot more than the old downtown Ephrata Jail, which only held 118 to 195.

The new facility also contains Sheriff's Operations, a medical unit, and the county EMS or emergency management center.

Inmates Were Searched Prior to Entering

The GCSO utilized two K-9's to help search prisoners and their personal effects, in case anyone tried to smuggle in any illegal items. The dogs came from the correctional facility in DesMoines, WA, and were there to render drug sniffing assistance.

The new facility has been a long time coming, for years prior to its construction they struggled to house inmates. The new facility is about 2.1 miles away from the old downtown jail.

So, What Happens to Old Building?

So far, Grant County has not publicized a final re-usage plan for the old facility .