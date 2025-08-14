New Entrance, Enhanced Parking Will Greet Benton-Franklin Fairgoers Tuesday

Part of the major renovations at the Benton County Fairgrounds will include a revamped front entrance and enhanced parking.

The old ticket windows and entrance lanes are gone

The Benton County Fairgrounds will look different when fairgoers arrive Tuesday for the fair.

BF Fair officials said the old ticket windows and entrance lanes seen for years are gone, now replaced by a new temporary entrance. It will be clearly marked, and is located near the main parking lot.

Look for the giant inflatable cowboy and other large attention-getting landmarks to help guide fairgoers into the entrance. There's also enhanced parking navigation:

" Due to the removal of parking lot lighting and wayfinding signs, the Fair has implemented a solution to help visitors locate their vehicles. Each parking row will feature distinctive signs with farm animals and row numbers. Fair officials encourage attendees to take a photo of their parking row sign upon arrival to easily find their vehicle when departing."

Officials strongly recommend taking the Ben Franklin Bus to the fair, and they thank fairgoers for their patience as renovations continue to upgrade the facilities. They are among the biggest changes seen in the 77 year history of the fair.