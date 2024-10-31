New Details Released About Portland OR Ballot Box Arsonist

Over the last three weeks, fires have been set at three Portland, OR ballot box drop-off locations, and now Police say they have an idea of the suspect. And they have released photo of the possible suspect vehicle.

More details have been released

PPD now says they have an idea of who the suspect might be, as far as age, ethnicity, skills, and getaway vehicle, according to CNN.

They have not identified the person, but have a lot more details about them:

"Here’s what authorities have said about the person they are looking for:

The suspect is described as a White man between 30 and 40 years old who is balding or has very short hair, Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner said.

The man has a medium to thin build, according to Benner.

The welding on the incendiary devices found on or near the drop boxes is “very detailed,” Chief Day said, adding, “This person obviously has some skills in that area.”

Police have also said they are looking for a black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60 in connection with the fires.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest, according to a police news release sent Wednesday afternoon." (CNN)

Authorities have not speculated if this person, or others, might strike again, but security and surveillance have been increased near at least 30 such drop boxes in the city.

At least 488 damaged ballots have been recovered, 345 people already have requested replacements. Six of the ballots were burned to the point they were unrecognizable. A similar burning incident also occurred across the Columbia River in Vancouver. WA.

Get our free mobile app