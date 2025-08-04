Search on For New Walla Walla HS Boys Hoops Coach

The Walla Walla School District will begin a search for a new boys head basketball coach, after Adam Berg stepped down just before the end of July.

The coach won 81 games in six seasons

WWSD Officials said Coach Berg resigned to accept a position as an assistant men's hoops coach at NCAA D-III Whitman College in Walla Walla.

Berg released a statement that read in part:

“This opportunity brings me one step closer to my ultimate goal of becoming a head coach at the college level,” said Berg. “In my six years leading the Blue Devil program, we’ve accomplished great things, and I believe the program is well-positioned for continued success."

Berg led the Blue Devils to six winning seasons, never winning less than 12 games. In 2019-2020 they were 17-6, and in 2023, they upset several teams in Districts to earn a berth in the WIAA 4A State Tournament. They averaged at least 13 wins in each of his seasons.

He's the only WWHS Coach in recent memory who never had a losing season, going back at least 20-plus years, according to MaxPreps.

Information will be posted next week about the position, and how to apply.