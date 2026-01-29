Proposed WA State Car Tab Bill Could Possibly Land Offenders in Jail?

A new proposed WA State Senate Bill would greatly increase penalties for driving with expired tabs, and possibly throw in jail time.

The Bill Would Also Target Parked Vehicles

According to data from Carfax, by way of MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Radio, an estimated 600,000 WA drivers are currently traveling on expired tabs. State Officials claim it's costing the state at least $25 million annually in revenue.

Get our free mobile app

The ticket for expired tabs would increase to $150 if the tabs are expired 2 months or less, and skyrocket to $242 if they are more than 2 months overdue. Senate Bill 6176 would also expand fines to parked vehicles, even if they are not necessarily operational.

This would apply to public right of ways, such as apartment complexes or parking lots, If the property owner gives permission for ticketing to be performed. Lawmakers claim this bill aims at 'abandoned' or disabled vehicles that sit with expired tabs for lengthy periods of time.

Would Out of State Drivers Face Jailtime with vehicles registered outside of WA?

But it also adds a new controversial wrinkle. The bill makes it a gross misdemeanor to purposely register a vehicle in another state in order to avoid WA registration fees.

Apparently, the state claims more people are doing this, licensing a vehicle in Idaho or Montana, where fees are noticeably lower. In Idaho, their base fees (with very few additional charges) are $69 for vehicles 1-2 years of age, all the way down to $45 for vehicles 7 years or older.

By comparison, WA State's base rate is $43.50 but when you add all the service, weight, regional public transit fees (especially on West side) many drivers end up paying between $106 and $116 at least. EV owners face tab fees anywhere from $100 to $200. Some heavier trucks can approach $200.

Senate Bill 6176 could result in a driver spending up to 364 days in jail for intentionally registering out of state. But, opponents and critics argue, how would law enforcement 'know' to stop a driver with out of state plates to check their registration? What if the person moved here recently?

It has to do with residency. Once alleged residency is established, you have 30 days to get WA plates, tabs etc. According to State Officials, drivers are hedging they can drive for weeks or even months before being pulled over, preferring the ticket to having to pay for tabs. And, sometimes the tab fines can be lowered by going to court in a mitigation hearing.

Either way, the gross misdemeanor plan is being met with resistance from some civic groups and drivers.