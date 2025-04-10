New Amazon AI Program Will Utilize “Emotion” in Its Operations

Amazon has unveiled a new speech and emotion-driven tech for its latest AI

The new program is entitled Nova Sonic

Geekwire is reporting Nova Sonic unifies speech recognition and generation to deliver a more human interaction, according to Amazon.

Amazon says the new program can sense the emotion in a human voice, perceiving the sound of an upset or angry person, or upbeat emotionally.

Get our free mobile app

The program picks up on the tone of the voice and can respond with an appropriate message. An angry human voice might be met with a more soothing delivery, while an upbeat happy voice is met with similar enthusiasm.

According to Geekwire:

"Unlike traditional voice systems that stitch together separate models for speech recognition, language processing, and text-to-speech, Nova Sonic combines all three in a single architecture, according to the company."

The program can also perform duties without breaking a conversation, such as checking on an account, or retrieving flight information for a person, according to Geekwire.

The new program is available now in the eastern US via Amazon Bedrock. Bedrock is a program used to build applications.